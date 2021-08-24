Community Bank N.A. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

