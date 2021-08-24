Community Bank N.A. Purchases 901 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

