Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 52,635 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,635 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 53.58% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 524.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 1,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.