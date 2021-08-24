ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.