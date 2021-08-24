NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.