ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 343 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

