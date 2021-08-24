ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESE opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

