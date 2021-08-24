Equitable Trust Co. Sells 26 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,980. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $2,039.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,926.62. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

