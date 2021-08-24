PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

