Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.02. Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRQ stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

