TheStreet Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to C

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

MRCC opened at $10.99 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

