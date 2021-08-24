bAlpha Reaches Market Cap of $645,190.63 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $35.85 or 0.00073709 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $645,190.63 and $680,078.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

