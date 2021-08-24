BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.