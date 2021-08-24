GNY (GNY) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, GNY has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $71.95 million and $139,659.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

