Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

