Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

