$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $2.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

