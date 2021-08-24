Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

