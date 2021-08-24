Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $379.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.83. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.