The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

