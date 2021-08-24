Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

