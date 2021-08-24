Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

