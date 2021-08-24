Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

