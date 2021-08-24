-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.60). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.