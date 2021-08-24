$51.58 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $51.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.35 million and the highest is $51.96 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.66 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $888.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

