$51.58 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $51.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.35 million and the highest is $51.96 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.66 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $888.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.