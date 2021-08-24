Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

VSCO stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

