Namecoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.39 million and $9,223.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $669.76 or 0.01363991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00337687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00154503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

