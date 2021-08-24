Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 341.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Triton International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triton International by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triton International stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

