Accel Wealth Management Has $47,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.