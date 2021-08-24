First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

