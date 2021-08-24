The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.62 million, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

