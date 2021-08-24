ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

