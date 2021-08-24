Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

