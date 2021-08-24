ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

