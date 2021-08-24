ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 293 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $414.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.34. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

