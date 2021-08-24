ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.