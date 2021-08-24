1ST Source Bank Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

OGN stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

