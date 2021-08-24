1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

