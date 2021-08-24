Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $553.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

