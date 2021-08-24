1ST Source Bank Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $377.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.