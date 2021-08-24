Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.24. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $5.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

LRCX opened at $584.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.49. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

