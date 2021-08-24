Teloscoin Market Cap Hits $644,175.40 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $644,175.40 and $865.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00296522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

