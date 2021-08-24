ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $87.71 million and $361,670.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

