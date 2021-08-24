tru Independence LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

