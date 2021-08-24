EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3,482.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00129529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00158406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,333.53 or 1.00146240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01000075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.30 or 0.06746236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.