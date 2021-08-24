Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

