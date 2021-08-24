Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

