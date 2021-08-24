Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

