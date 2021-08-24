Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Micro Focus International worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFGP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

