BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BV opened at $14.45 on Friday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 25.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

